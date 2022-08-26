Van ECK Associates Corp Has $505,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.