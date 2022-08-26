Van ECK Associates Corp Has $523,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,307,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 632,774 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE IRT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

