Van ECK Associates Corp Has $538,000 Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMART Global Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.37.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

