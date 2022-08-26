Van ECK Associates Corp Has $538,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 786.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE CUZ opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.