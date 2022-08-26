Van ECK Associates Corp Has $542,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE SU opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.