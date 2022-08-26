Van ECK Associates Corp Has $595,000 Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.