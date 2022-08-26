Van ECK Associates Corp Has $606,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

