Van ECK Associates Corp Has $626,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $147.75 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

