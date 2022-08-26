Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 789.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

In other news, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $204,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,712.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.