Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,211,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.01 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

