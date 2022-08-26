Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $584,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Melius assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

