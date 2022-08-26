Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,041 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $207,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 88.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,657,000 after acquiring an additional 882,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 135.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 710,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 408,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

