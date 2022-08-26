Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,423 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -54.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.