Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,440 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.52 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

