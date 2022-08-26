Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,984 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

