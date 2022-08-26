Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,317 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 308,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 440,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,520,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,231,000 after buying an additional 235,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

