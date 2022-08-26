Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 287 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after purchasing an additional 379,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

