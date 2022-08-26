Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,739 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 277,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.71. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

