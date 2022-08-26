Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 715 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

