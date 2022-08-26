Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,430 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,306 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 18.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,788 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

