Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,634 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 69.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter.

Adecoagro Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Adecoagro

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

