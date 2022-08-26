Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 21,649 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 326,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 892,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 371,854 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $566,991.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,830,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,196 shares of company stock worth $15,226,295. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Up 3.1 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.