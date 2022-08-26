Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,576 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fisker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fisker by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fisker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

