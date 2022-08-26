Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 87,697 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

