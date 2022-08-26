Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 987 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.5 %

IBP stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

