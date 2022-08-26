VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 785.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $15.17 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

