Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Veracyte by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

Insider Activity

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

