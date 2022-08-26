Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veritex were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Veritex by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 142.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Veritex’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

