Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,100 shares, a growth of 1,753.9% from the July 31st total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $10.59 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.