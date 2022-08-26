Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,100 shares, a growth of 1,753.9% from the July 31st total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Verona Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $10.59 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.