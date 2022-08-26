Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the July 31st total of 690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Versus Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Versus Systems Price Performance

VS stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

About Versus Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

Featured Articles

