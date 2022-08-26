Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vimeo were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4,988.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $6.32 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

