Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 145,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,582,483 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $10.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.