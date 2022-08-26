Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,464,881.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,326 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

