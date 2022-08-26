Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 129,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

VRTS opened at $208.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $338.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

