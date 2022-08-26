Wajid Ali Sells 8,781 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LITE opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1,139.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

