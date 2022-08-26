Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40,345 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

