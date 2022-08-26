Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $320.32 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

