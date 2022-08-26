Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Down 7.4%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 153,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 118,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$72.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.