Wells Fargo & Company Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $220.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $173.91 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day moving average of $185.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.