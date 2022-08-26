Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,261,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,353,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $219,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 598,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $104,549,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP raised its stake in Apple by 48.3% in the first quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 55,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,495,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

