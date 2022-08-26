Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 117,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.