Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xperi were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.86. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $21.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

