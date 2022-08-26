ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.42. 53,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,490,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 177.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,688 shares of company stock valued at $35,653,162 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,595,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 553,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

