10,902 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after buying an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

