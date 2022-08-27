10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $35.90. 23,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,253,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Specifically, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

10x Genomics Stock Down 9.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,811,000 after buying an additional 2,548,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

