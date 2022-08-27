13,231 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 20.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $210.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

