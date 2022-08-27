13,594 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $251,234,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

