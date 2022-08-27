19,369 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

