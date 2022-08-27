21,034 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $160.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average is $169.85. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

