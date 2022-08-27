24,992 Shares in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Erasca by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 729,615 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Erasca by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Erasca by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Price Performance

ERAS opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

